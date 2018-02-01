Carphone brings back mascot Mowbli full time

The mascot was last used in campaigns ten years ago

Carphone Warehouse has today (Feb 1) announced the return of mascot Mowbli in a fresh marketing campaign.

The anthropomorphised mobile phone character will star in online and print adverts from today.

YouTube technology reviewer SuperSaf will unveil the revamped mascot, which upgrades to a smartphone look. It was cut from Carphone advertising campaigns in 2008.

The retailer used Mowbli last year to promote the HMD Global-manufactured Nokia 3310, placing a four metre tall Mowbli on its HQ.

Carphone Warehouse head of brand and advertising Georgina Bramall said: “As the UK’s only independent mobile retailer, customers can be confident that we’re on their side to compare and negotiate a better deal and Mowbli is the perfect flag bearer to lead the charge.”