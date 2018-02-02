Elitetele.com rebrands to Elite Group

Elite Group is currently enacting an acquisition spree having bought 16 companies since 2008

Elitetele.com has rebranded its trading name to Elite Group and launched a new website today (Feb 1)

The rebrand is due to the dealer’s expansion into unified communications and IT, having began as a telephony business in 2000.

It recently bought telephony system solutions specialist Support Span Group and is now looking to buy an IT firm, according to founder Matt Newing (pictured).

Revenue is over £50m with underlying EBITDA of over £8m representing growth of 37pc and 43pc over its 2016 financial result.

Elite staffs 180 across seven offices in Chorley, Derby, Lancaster, Leeds, London, Madrid and Stoke-on-Trent.

Elite Group director Adam Turton said: “We are now more than just about telecoms. As we move towards being a one-stop-shop for all our customers’ communications and IT needs we decided it was time to update our trading name and emphasise what we aim to achieve for our customers”.