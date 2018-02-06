Onecom scoops up True Telecom customer base

Onecom acquires the base as part of its long term ambition to hit £100 million in turnover

Onecom has acquired True Telecom’s 3,000 fixed-line and broadband customers.

Kent-based True Telecom entered administration in November and placed on sale after being hit with fines by Ofcom (£300,000) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (£85,000).

Hampshire-based Onecom acquires the base as part of its long term ambition to hit £100 million in turnover. Its mobile base stands at 325,00 making it the largest Vodafone partner.

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said: “This deal ends a period of uncertainty for True Telecom customers, whilst delivering a significant volume of fixed-line and broadband accounts to our business.

“It is our intention to support True Telecom customers to the very best of our ability in order to provide them with the value and quality of offering that have become synonymous with Onecom over the years. Those joining us will immediately benefit from Onecom’s award-winning customer service and Unified Communications expertise.”