giffgaff picks up four gongs at uSwitch awards

Apple also took gongs for Online retailers, Handset of the Year with the iPhone X and Telecoms Innovation for Face iD

giffgaff picked up four gongs at the uSwitch awards at the last night in London including Network of the Year.

The network was also picked up awards for Best Network for Data, Best Pay-As-You-Go Network and Best Sim Only Network too.

Tesco Mobile were handed three awards for customer service, pay monthly network and value pay monthly network with Tesco also getting an award for Best High Street Retailer.

In hardware, Apple won the judges award for the best handset of the year with the iPhone X as well as online retailer of the year and telecoms innovation with Face iD.

uSwitch telecoms expert Ernest Doku (pictured) said: “Last year was hugely notable for MVNOs, something reflected in the roll call of award winners with the likes of giffgaff, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media all walking away with awards in key categories.

“In handsets, the battle between mobile giants Apple and Samsung is as hot as ever, with the iPhone X snapping up the title of Handset of the Year, while Samsung was awarded Manufacturer of the Year.

“However, it looks as though this year, Apple may have pipped its rival to the post. Not only did it scoop Online Retailer of the Year but its pioneering Face ID security system was acknowledged with the Telecoms Innovation Award.”