‘Job done’ for Westcoast pair as their departures are confirmed

Westcoast telco director Richard Wills (pictured above on the right) and sales manager Mark Cleaver (pictured above on the left) have left the distributor to pursue fresh opportunities.

Westcoast confirmed both departures this week. Both left in December after more than two years in their roles having joined in November 2015.

Prior to Westcoast, Wills served almost two years at Ingram Micro Mobility in a number of roles, departing as director of sales and marketing in 2015.

During his time with technology distributor BrightPoint from 2009 to 2013, Ingram acquired it for $650 million (£467 million). Wills told Mobile News he has another move lined up.

He said: “We parted on good terms and I am moving on to a new opportunity.

“During my time with Westcoast it has strengthened it’s position as an Apple hardware distributor.

“There are some great people at Westcoast and, with them, Westcoast will be very successful moving forward.

“We depart as friends. I enjoyed my two years with Westcoast very much but now it’s time for a new adventure.”

Cleaver told Mobile News: “We mutually agreed that the job we were brought in to do was pretty much done and it is time to go in different directions.

“We leave Westcoast at a level commensurate with one of the top three Apple distributors in the channel.” Mobile News has contacted

Westcoast for further comment.