Three’s ‘Make the air fair’ advertising campaign is deemed misleading to consumers by ASA

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has ruled with BT that Three’s ‘Make The Air Fair’ advertising campaign was misleading to consumers.

Four different adverts spanning Facebook, Television, posters and internet adverts were misleading because claims in the ads and the absence of information about the industry status of ‘Make The Air Fair’ inferred that the campaign was being run on behalf of the consumers.

Claims made by Three that UK mobile internet would be “ruined” by BT were found to be unsubstantiated after the Ofcom November 2016 consultation document found that, despite an asymmetry in spectrum share, the UK mobile marketplace was competitive with low prices and continued investment in services.

No punishment was handed out at the time of going to press but as a consequence, the ‘Make The Air Fair’ campaign is prevented from running again in the form that gained the complaints. In response to the ruling,

Three released a statement that read: “The Make The Air Fair campaign highlighted the dangers to consumers of any operator owning too much of the UK’s mobile spectrum.

“The campaign was honest and transparent, clear about the parties involved and attracted a huge number of supporters – 180,000 – with just two ‘consumer’ complaints.

“All of the campaign partners’ logos were clearly presented on its website and, following its conclusion, Ofcom imposed greater competition measures on the next spectrum auction.”