Vodafone launches first 4G mini mast in the UK

The mast can extend to eight metres tall when extended to its full height and can be painted to blend in with its surroundings

Vodafone UK has becomes the first network to successfully trial a 4G mini mobile mast.

The mast, location in Porthcurno on the southern Cornish coast, is currently providing Vodafone customers with 4G mobile data speeds of over 200Mbps as well as voice services.

When extended to its tallest point the mast measures eight metres, half the height of the shortest standard mobile mast, does not require a large technology cabinet to house the power supply and can be painted to fit in with its surroundings.

The masts have been developed with CommScope and can be placed in rural hotels, leisure and retail parks and tourist attractions as they are must quicker to install and take around six months to become operational, a third of the time it takes to install a standard mast.

Vodafone UK chief technology officer Scott Petty said: “We’re working hard to connect customers across the UK and our new mini mast will help provide 4G in places where other networks struggle to reach, while minimising the visual and environmental impact.

“It forms part of our major investment in our network and services to provide our customers reliable coverage where they live, work and travel.”

West Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly (St Ives) MP Derek Thomas added: “The quality of mobile phone signal in West Cornwall is a subject that is regularly raised with me, as is the need to protect and preserve our countryside.

“This new mast offers the opportunity to reduce the visual impact of phone masts, whilst addressing people’s desire for improved connectivity.”