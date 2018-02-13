EE Q3 revenue up four percent to £1.357bn

Operating profit down to £62 million, down 16 per cent year-on-year

EE reported a four percent rise in revenue to £1.357 billion for its 2017 Q3 results as rising handset costs and the launch of three iPhones affected results.

This is according to according to CEO Marc Allera speaking at on BT Group’s earnings call

Operating profit down to £62 million, down 16 per cent year-on-year. Net profits are bot revealed in quarterly earnings announcements. Customer base fell to 299,000 due to a decline in prepaid which was cushioned by the addition of 235,000 monthly customers. Total base stood at 29.8 million at the end of the quarter.

Allera said: “This has been an exceptional quarter, with Apple products in particular you would normally get one device launch – we actually had three.

“You’ll have seen from Apple’s results yesterday their average selling price was $796 versus around $700 the prior year and obviously we’ve experienced something similar.”