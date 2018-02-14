EE mobile customers brace for price hike

Pay monthly and mobile broadband customers who joined or upgraded from March 26 2014 will see a price increase of over four per cent by April

EE has announced a 4.1 per cent increase in the price for their existing pay monthly mobile and mobile broadband customers.

The increase in price comes in line with the retail price index which the retailer is in its rights to action every March as per its terms for monthly price plans.

Customers who are unhappy about the price increase can upgrade early if they are eligible for one or change to a cheaper plan however customers who wish to end their contract will be required to pay a termination charge.

The rise does not affect pay as you go customers and, according to EE the average customer will only be paying 85p extra per month starting from March 30.

An EE spokesperson said: “Like many service providers, our Pay Monthly plans increase by RPI annually, and this year customers on our most popular plan will typically see an increase of 85p a month.

“We’re currently contacting our customers to remind them this will take effect from 30th March 2018.”