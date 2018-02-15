LG to launch AI infused V30 at MWC

The manufacturer promises better camera performance utilising AI

LG has confirmed it will unveil a 2018 version of the LG V30 with artificial intelligence embedded, at Mobile World Congress.

The South Korean manufacturer is widely expected to unveil the follow up to the G6 in March.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) the South Korean manufacturer boast improved camera performance in the new LG V30.

Upgrades to the specs was not been confirmed in the release. The original V30 was unveiled in August at IFA.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory (expandable up to 2TB with microSD), front five megapixel camera, 3,300mAh battery and iP68 water and dust resistance (1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

Carphone Warehouse exclusively ranges the flagship device.