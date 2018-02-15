Tech Data’s tech-as-a-service offering rolled out for resellers

Tech Data has launched its tech- as-a-service leasing programme for all its resellers.

The proposition allows resellers to sell hardware, software and services on a subscription. It benefits customers by allowing access to the latest technology without having to invest capital, and allow cheaper upgrades to the latest in technology.

The UK is the first country in Europe where Tech Data has launched the programme, which is compliant with all educations, government and corporate regulations.

The technology that enables the quote-to-contract process is fully integrated into Tech Data’s UK e-commerce systems which means that users can instantly provide pricing, payment terms and contracts to their customers. Automated tools will be provided so resellers care at subscription

Resellers can add their own services offerings, such as installation, training, maintenance and support, as part of the overall subscription. The programme was was awarded most innovative project of the year by CRN in November last year.

Tech Data executive lead Matt Child (pictured above) said: “Many customers are moving towards a services-based, pay-as-you-go model for their IT consumption.“With our programme, resellers can now offer a full technology solution in a single subscription.

Technology acquisition, deployment, management, and end-of-life recycling are all covered under one agreement and delivered through flexible payment options.”The Basingstoke-based distributor recently announced the appointment of David Watts as managing director of UK and Ireland.