Honor appoints new Western Europe president

He has spent 17 years with parent firm Huawei and vows to maintain dedication to the UK

Honor has today (Feb 23) announced the appointment of Michael Pan as president of its Western Europe division.

Pan will be tasked with managing sales operations and marketing as of February 2018, and will be based in the Western Europe headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The new president spent 17 years with parent firm Huawei in positions such as country sales vice president and country managing director.

Pan (pictured) said: “I am excited to be taking on this role at a time when Honor is continuing its success in the UK and throughout Europe. I will continue to maintain Honor’s dedication to its UK audience of digital natives and build an online multi-functional ecosystem for Honor’s fans”.