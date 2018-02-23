iD Mobile become first MVNO to launch WiFi Calling

The Carphone Warehouse-owned MVNO rolls out the service to over 100,000 customers

iD mobile has become the first mobile virtual network operator to roll out WiFi Calling to its customers.

Over 100,000 consumers will also be able to send text messages through the same technology providing that WiFi Calling is available on the device.

The announcement follows the introduction of 4G LTE to the network a year ago as well as rollover data, bill capping and roaming to 50 destinations in June, the becoming the only network to offer all three perks.

iD Mobile head of operations Paul Walsh said: “We’re continually looking at ways in which we can improve our customers’ experience and Wi-Fi Calling is the latest development.

“No network has 100% coverage and most of us have experienced a time where we’ve failed to get signal, whether that be a basement coffee shop or a room or two at home – this is where WiFi Calling saves the day.”