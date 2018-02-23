LG will unveil mid-rangers K8 and K10 at MWC 2018

Both phones feature in black, blue and gold. Pricing and availability to be confirmed

LG confirmed it will unveil the K8 and K10 smartphone series at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The mid-range phones will launch in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East featuring in three colours (black, blue and gold). Pricing and availability is to be confirmed.

The 4G capable K8 and K10 sport plastic bodies and LCD 720p screens measuring at 5 and 5.3-inches respectively, running Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

LG has included camera features such as “Low Light Noise Reduction” and “Time Helper” which uses the flash to count down a shot, enabling easier group shots with the main camera.

K10

The K10 is the more advanced of the two powered by an octa-core 1.5GHz processor, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal memory (microSD compatible).

The smartphone weighs 162g including with the embedded 3,000mAh battery which is charged via microUSB 2.0. It also has a rear-fingerprint sensor under the main camera which snaps at 8MP, while the front-facing shooter is 5MP.

An enhanced version called the K10+ will also be shown which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory.

K8

The five-inch (152g) K8 is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor complemented with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal memory.

MicroSD cards can be used to expand memory by 32GB. The 2,500mAh battery is removable and charged via microUSB 2.0. Other features include: WiFi and Bluetooth.