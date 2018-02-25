MWC 2018: Alcatel launches three new series of smartphones

Alcatel has launched five new smartphones before Mobile World Congress.

The firm, owned by Chinese parent company TCL, took the wraps off the Alcatel 5, 3, 3X, 3V and 1X yesterday (Feb 24). UK pricing to be confirmed.

Alcatel 5

The Alcatel 5 available now in certain markets (UK TBC) in metallic gold and black retailing for €229.

Standing on top in terms of specs, the Alcatel 5 is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor (Mediatek MT6750). Two versions are available: 3GB RAM/32GB and 2GB RAM/16GB.

Introduced to the Alcatel smartphone family is face recognition dubbed ‘Face Key’ to access the device in half a second.

It has a 5.7-inch screen displaying at a resolution of 720 x 1440, with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The main camera snaps at 12MP and features autofocus and dual LED flash. Front facing snapper stands at 13MP with a secondary 5MP lens for better detail.

Other features include: 3.5mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, 3,000mAh battery, and Android Nougat 7.1.

Alcatel 3 series

The Alcatel 3 (March) and 3V (available now) will feature in black, blue and gold, retailing for €149.99 and €189.99. The 3X’s colour way includes: metallic black, blue and gold costing €179.99.

All three smartphones have an aspect ratio of 18:9. The 3 (available March) has a 5.5-inch IPS FHD+ display. Powered by quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, it comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facer.

The 3X (available April) has a 5.7-inch FHD+ display, along with a 3,000mAh battery and rear fingerprint sensor. Powering it is 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6739 processor with 3GB RAM/32GB and 2GB RAM/16GB.

The 3V (available now) features a standout 2K (2160×1080) display measuring at six inches. It is powered with by a 1.45GHz quad-core processor (Mediatek MT8735A) with 2GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB internal memory.

Alcatel 1 series

The firm claimed the 1X is the first sub €100 (€99.99) device to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is 5.3-inches with a resolution of 480 x 960, while powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1GB or 2GB of RAM with 16GB internal memory.

A 3G variant of the Alcatel 1C was also unveiled, the feature phone will retail for €89.99 and feature in metallic blue, black and gold, from April onwards.