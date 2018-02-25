MWC 2018: HMD Global drops five phones before MWC

All five devices are slated for a release between April and May

HMD Global has today (Feb 25) unveiled five Android phone at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona.

The phones are the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6, Nokia 1 and Nokia 8110. The 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and 1 will be available globally from early April for €749, €399 and $85 respectively.

The new 6 and revamped 8110 will see a release in May retailing for €279 and €79 respectively. Official UK pricing is yet to be confirmed by HMD Global.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

HMD Global’s new premier flagship is the 8 Sirocco sporting a curved glass design edge-to-edge design with minimal bezels. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back to utilise this design choice. The display is Gorilla Glass 5 measuring at 5.5-inches, capable of displaying media at 2K (2560 x 1440) on a p-OLED panel.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. The cameras have Carl Zeiss optics with the main snapper having a dual-camera system (12MP and 13MP) while the front facer is 5MP.

Other features include: an always-on-display, 3,260mAh battery, USB-C.

Nokia 7 Plus

The 7 Plus is a mid-ranger powered by an 2.2GHz octa-core processor (Snapdragon 660), with 4GB of RAM/64GB, and expandable memory up to 256GB.

The 6-inch screen is encased in a 158.4 x 75.6 x 8.0mm aluminium body with copper edges, and Gorilla Glass 3. Nokia adopted an 18:9 aspect ration for the display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 (FHD+).

The rear-camera features two lenses 12MP and 13MP, capable of optical zoom and low-light snaps. The front facing camera is a massive 16MP in comparison. Both cameras have Carl Zeiss optics.

Other features include: Android Oreo 8.0, 3,800mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 6

Sitting in the mid-range the second generation Nokia 6 has an aluminium body weighing 172g measuring in at 148.8 x 75.8 x 8.2 mm. Nokia claims it is 60 per cent faster than its predecessor.

It comes in three colour blends: black/copper, white/iron and blue/gold.

With a 5.5-inch display the Android 8.0 smartphone shows media in 1080p. Its powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor (Snapdragon 630) with either 3GB RAM/32GB or 4GB storage RAM/64GB storage (microSD up to 128GB).

The main camera snaps pictures with 16MP while the front-facer has 8MP using famed camera manufacturer Carl Zeiss’ optics.

Other features include: 3,000mAh battery, USB-C and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 1

The Nokia 1 will be available in red and dark blue, customers can also purchase azure, grey, yellow and pink ‘Xpress-on’ covers for $7.99.

The low-range smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M 2.2GHz quad-core processor complemented with 1GB of RAM. Internal storage stands only at 8GB which can be expanded by 128GB with a microSD card.

It has a 4.5-inch screen IPS 480p screen while the body measures at 133.6 x 67.8 x 9.5 mm. Othe features include: a removable 2,150mAh battery, Android Oreo (Go edition), headphone jack and no NFC.

Nokia 8110

The 8110 is a revamp of the original released in 1996, it became a pop culture item when seen as the main for of communication in the 1999 sci-fi action movie, The Matrix. It comes in two colours: black and yellow.

Uniquely the device has a curved slider revealing its T9 keypad under its 4.5-inch 480p screen. Also featuring 4G capabilities the 8110 also includes Android 8.0 Oreo from the box and a 2,150mAh battery. It is powered by a 2.2GHz processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal memory.