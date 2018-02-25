MWC 2018: Huawei unveil additions to tablet and laptop range

The MediaPad M5 and the Matebook X Pro were launched at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona in the run up to MWC

Huawei have launched a new laptop and tablet range, the MateBook X Pro and the MediaPad M5.

The announcement was made in Barcelona before Mobile World Congress and both boast stunning displays, hardware updates and software advances.

The MateBook X Pro is a 13.9-inch notebook with a 3K touchscreen display with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside the X Pro is powered by a 8th Generation Intel Core i7 and i5 processors and features Dolby Atoms Sound system, custom speakers as well as a 57.4 Wh battery.

The MediaPad M5 series comes in 8.4 inch and 10.8 inch iterations and has a 2K HD, ClariVu 5.0-enhanced display with the latter size coming with a Huawei M-Pen which has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Huawei consumer business group CEO Richard Yu said: “Today’s consumers want more: they expect their technology to be both powerful and adaptable – and Huawei is committed to creating devices that not only meet these expectations, but create experiences that make everyday computing extraordinary.

“The Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MediaPad M5 Series are at the forefront of a new generation of mobile computing that empowers every aspect of your life.”