MWC 2018: LG launch V30S ThinQ

The new device is the first handset with ‘ThinQ’, the Artificial Intelligence software unveiled at CES in January

LG have unveiled the LG V30S ThinQ at MWC in Barcelona, an upgraded version of the V30 launched late last year.

The device is the first ‘ThinQ’ handset from the South Korean manufacturer, launched at CES in January manifested into voice commands and visual aids through the camera in the V30S ThinQ.

Aesthetics of the device are identical to the V30 with the only hardware tweek coming in the form of a 2GB boost to the RAM available, bringing the total up to 6GB.

Three new software features for the camera make up the bulk of the updates in the new handset. AI CAM, QLens and BrightMode all revolve around the ThinQ AI from LG with the first of the trio analysing objects in the frame and sorting them into eight categories that are portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset.

The QLens gives users the ability to scan an item or QR code in fine out where to buy the product at the lowest price and recommendations for similar items with the BrightMode improving the camera performance in low light.

LG Mobile president Hwang Jeong-hwan said: “Many companies talk about AI but we’re already delivering on our promise by integrating intelligent technology in the LG V30S ThinQ to features most commonly used by our customers for a whole new level of convenience never before available in a smartphone of this caliber.

“We will continue to introduce new AI capabilities to enhance usability and to demonstrate to our customers that we are committed to delivering a great user experience that continues long after the purchase of an LG phone.”