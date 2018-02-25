MWC 2018: Samsung unpack the S9

The new device will be on sale from March 16 from £739 (£869 for the S9+) and boasts improved camera and AI functionality



Samsung has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S9 flagship smartphone in Barcelona ahead of Mobile World Congress.

The latest iteration of the flagship boasts a new camera set up, the repositioning of the fingerprint scanner below the camera as well a bigger emphasis on the AI agent, Bixby.

Dual 1.5 and 2.4 aperture lenses feature on the flagship to adjust to the light conditions in a similar way the human eye does and the S9 will be able to shoot a super slow-mo 940 frames per second. The S9+ will also feature an additional wide angle lens.

Bixby has been given a boost in the S9. The artificial intelligence agent can use the camera to translate information written down, work out the nutritional information in food and buying products in the frame without leaving the camera app.

The new device shares the same form factor as it’s predecessor, the Galaxy S8, and is powered by a Octa-core processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM for the standard and plus models respectively, running Android 8 (Oreo) under the Quad HD AMOLED display.

Pre-orders are open now and the new flagship will be available from March 16. The S9 is priced at £739, the S9+ is £869 and both come in black, blue and purple at launch.