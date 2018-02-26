MWC 2018: AdaptiveMobile Security’s SIGIL beta-programme lands multiple customers

The worlds first signalling intelligence layer that protects and predicts signal attacks on mobile networks set to be available to customers across 2 continents.

World leader in mobile network security AdaptiveMobile announced today (Feb 26) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona it has confirmed multiple customers for the world’s first global signalling intelligence and analytics cloud service.

The AI cloud offering was launched in late 2017 and has announced three new customers since its incarnation. The signalling intelligence and analytics cloud service enables mobile operators to improve existing defenses from signalling attacks by layering on top of SS7 firewalls.

AdaptiveMobile Security’s chief executive officer Brian Collins (pictured above) said: “Operators worldwide are deploying signalling firewalls and the industry is working strongly together to protect against signalling threats.

“However, the increasing need for comprehensive network security drives a requirement for next-generation intelligence and threat interpretation – operator networks require more than simple STP-based defenses to protect their subscribers.”

AdaptiveMobile’s world-leading Threat Intelligence Unit’s pioneering signalling research was the bases for SIGIL’s proprietary algorithms, revealing the increasing levels of sophisticated attacks across signalling networks.