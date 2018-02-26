MWC 2018: Sony unveils new flagship Xperia smartphones

The Sony Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact were unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today (Feb 26).

The new flagship phones are the first from Sony with an 18:9 screen ratio. The Xperia series boasts rounded edges and Fluid 3D glass, with a new sleek design approach called ‘Ambient Flow’.

Sony Xperia XZ2

The XZ2 (available March) has a full HD+ 5.7 inch screen increasing a full half inch on the Xperia XZ1 released last August. Both the new devices will be running Qualcomm’s newest processor the snapdragon 845. They both can support microSD carts up to 400 GB, pus boasting 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Camera has a 19-megapixel motion eye advanced camera, that supports 960 frames per second. The camera also has 3D scan capability, with the option to convert that data into 3D prints or graphic images.

Sony has also upgraded the battery life of the XZ2, with 3,180 mAh (milliamp Hour), the XZ2 also incorporates wireless charging. The XZ2 is available in deep green, moss green, liquid black and liquid sliver at £702.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

The Xz2 Compact comes in slightly cheaper (£507) with a compact design and a cost effective alternative. The smaller size decreases battery life with a 2,870 mAh, with a 5-inch display and FHD+ resolution rather then the HD+ on the HZ2.

Interestingly neither of Sony’s Xperia smartphones feature 3.5mm audio jack. Aside from size, there isn’t two much difference between the two phones. Xperia XZ2 Compact will come in Black, White Silver and Moss Green