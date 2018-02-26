MWC 2018: Telefónica launches artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant Aura

Spanish telco giant Telefónica has announced the launch of its new digital assistant Aura at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Feb 26).

Telefónica’s Aura looks to lead the way in integration of artificial intelligence for its networks. The digital assistant has been designed to transform the culture of customers interaction with Telefónica and help manage their digital life with the company.

Aura is available now in in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Telefónica can deliver Aura to its customers devices via a mobile application, but will it will also utilise Facebook, Google and Microsoft to increase serviceability to its customers.

To begin with Aura will be incorporated into Facebook Messenger in Germany and Chile. Giving the option for Telefónica customers to include Aura among their contacts and interact with it through the chat as they wish.

Over the next few months Aura will be integrated with the Google Assistant, as we enter 2019 Aura will also work with Microsoft Cortana.

Telefónica’s chairman José María Álvarez-Pallet (pictured above) said a few hours after the Launch: “Aura is born as a commitment to make the artificial intelligence capabilities of Telefónica available to our customers in order to offer them a differentiated and personalized experience.

“I can tell you that I am very proud of what we have achieved. I’m very proud of my team. I am very proud of Telefónica and the future we are writing.”