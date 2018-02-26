MWC 2018: ZTE unveil mid range Blade V9 and V9 Vita

In the lead up to the Mobile World Congress ZTE displays the next generation of its V series.

The multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company ZTE Mobile Devices showed off its new mid-range series at ceremony on Sunday (Feb 25) before the start of MWC. Both the devices have wide 18:9 displays, glass covered design and fingerprint reader.

ZTE Blade V9

The mid range device comes with a 5.7-inch display with an octa core snapdragon 450 by Qaulcomm and 4 GB of RAM 64 GB of internal storage.

Utilising the popular dual camera horizontal placement the resolution is an acceptable 16 and 5 Megapixels at the rear and 8 megapixel camera at the front. ZTE have also suggested its capability of taking quality low light photographs.

The device comes with Android 8.0 as standard and a battery capacity of 3100 mAh, with a micro-USB port. Colours range from black, gold, blue and grey and handset cost of £236($330)

ZTE Blade V9 Vita

The even more affordable V9 Vita at £157 ($220) has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, with a standard 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

As well as the V9, the Vita has a dual camera setup on this device as well, but the resolutions are slightly lower at13 and 2 megapixals at the rear and 5mp at the front.

The device will be available within the next few months at selected markets across Europe, Mexico, and China. ZTE Mobile Devices’ CEO Lixin Cheng said at the launch: “The ZTE Blade V9 has redefined the mid-tier industry segment and provides a platform for consumers to truly live without limits,”

“The low-light camera, full screen design, and other leading features of the ZTE Blade V9 provide everything consumers need for a life of exploration, and at an affordable price.”

“To provide meaningful innovation that enables consumers to experience more of the world around them is the best part of my job, and it is what truly motivates me,”