MWC 2018: STK preparing to launch its new smartphone X2

Priced at £259 in pitch black or royal gold, available in the UK from April.

British manufacturer STK announces launch of the X2 (Feb 26) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, initially to be available in the UK from the start of April.

The mid-to-high-end affordable smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear (13MP + 13MP) and a 16MP snapper on the front, and durable 2.5D glass with aluminum frame.

The X2 has a 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 edge-to-edge display HD+ screen with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with an expandable optional increase to 128GB.

With a 3,000 mAh battery the X2 could potentially offer 11 days of standby time. The Duel sim card slots on the X2 also gives a pleasing option of switching between personal and work accounts for your BYOD environments.

STK’s X2 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo with 24-hour support system as well as a device diagnostic tool for troubleshooting hardware problems.