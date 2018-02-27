Nationwide EE mobile data outage for millions across the UK

Millions of customers throughout the country were left temporary unable to access their mobile data this morning (Feb 27).

Once complaints across the UK began to stream in the issue had started to recede according to independent outage monitoring website Down Detector, but the outage had left many with no internet for long periods of time.

The main outage issues where in London and the South East, but Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Nottingham also had major reports of data usage problems.

EE released a statement this morning saying: We’ve identified a technical issue with one of our systems and we are working to fix it as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Today’s data outage comes after a major call EE outage last year in late October, EE’s CEO Marc Allera stated at the time that downtime problems were caused by an issue with the network’s interconnect platform responsible for moving calls around the network.

A short time after the outage today EE released a statement stating: “We have now fixed the technical issue that affected mobile internet services for some of our customers this morning, all services are now being restored for our customers and should be back to normal soon.”