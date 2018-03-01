Cellhire enjoys £3m boost from Winter Olympics deals

Cellhire is expecting a £3 million boost to its annual revenues after agreeing deals to provide 15,000 connections during the recent Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The York-based firm, which had company record revenues of £25 million last year, told Mobile News revenue will be down to £23 million for its 2018 results ending April.

It signed and resigned deals with a number of large media organisations, global athletes and sponsors for the winter games in South Korea, which ran from February 9 to 25.

These deals include NBC, Discovery, BBC, Reuters, and teams such as GB, USA, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands as well as official Olympic sponsors Coca-Cola and Visa.

Cellhire signed roaming deals for its 15,000 SIM cards with Korean operators Korea Telecom, LG Uplus and SK Telecom. The tariffs ranged between one and eight months with data packaging going up to 40GB and beyond.

Around 6,000 devices in total were hired out by customers, with 3,600 being MiFi devices and 2,400 smartphones (1,200 iPhones and Samsung phones).

Cellhire managing director Matt Bennett told Mobile News: “We’re undoubtedly the world’s leader in providing solutions for large scale events. Revenue will be somewhere between two to three million pounds from this fantastic spectacle.

“This year we will have a very strong year, it will be slightly less revenue and profi t from the year before, but it will still be somewhere around £23 million in revenue.

“We’ve also got the [football] World Cup in Russia in June and July which we know will deliver a very good margin and profi t for 2019.”

Cellhire previously supplied solutions to most of the aforementioned customers. It provided 20,000 SIM cards worth £4 million during the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The firm employs 105 staff across the world, with 65 in the UK. It holds offices in France, Japan, Russia, Switzerland and the US.