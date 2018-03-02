Fonehouse strikes deal to range Huawei P smart

Monthly prices start from £18 to £73 per month with either EE or Vodafone. It is available in blue, black and gold

Mobile retailer Fonehouse has forged a partnership with Huawei to range the P smart, the first Huawei smartphone to be ranged by the retailer.

The P smart will be the retailer’s first Huawei device on sale. Fonehouse announced ranging the P smart yesterday (Mar 2) in over 20 nationwide retail stores and online. The P smart was released on February 1 in the UK. Monthly prices start from £18 to £73 per month with either EE or Vodafone. It is available in blue, black and gold.

Every Huawei P smart purchase with Fonehouse between the March 1 to 18 this year will receive a £50 PayPal credit in an exclusive cash back offer.

Specs

The Smart P is also known as the ‘Enjoy 7S’ in China featuring a 5.6-inch 1080p display, which has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the smartphone is a Kirin 658 chipset with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage stands at 32GB (expandable up to 256GB) while the battery is 3,000mAh.

The main camera is dual 12 and two megapixel snapper, the front-facing snapper is eight megapixels.

Moving forward

Fonehouse chief commercial officer Simon Weedon said: “Fonehouse is proud to be partnering with such a prestigious brand. Huawei’s P smart is an exciting new phone at an extremely affordable price. We look forward to working in partnership with Huawei moving forward.”