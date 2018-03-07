Blackberry files patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook

Could Blackberry shut down Facebook massenger over the new patent court case?

After allegedly failing to set up a series of meetings with Facebook, BlackBerry have filed an infringement case to the Los Angeles US district court over technology used by Facebook and its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram.

The Canadian based Software company have accused them of basing its messaging tools on BlackBerry’s technology on BlackBerry messenger.

BlackBerry are seeking an injunction that if successful could drastically change or shut down Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

In the report Blackberry stated: “Defendants created mobile messaging applications that co-opt BlackBerry’s innovations, using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features.”

Facebook’s deputy general counsel Paul Grewal responded by saying: “Blackberry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight.”

BlackBerry are now in the process or looking for a jury trial to determine damages, and ultimately restricting the three companies from technologies that infringe no the patents held by blackberry.

Many in the industry feel that instead of Facebook having to close any of its operations, it is far more likely that a deal will be struck consisting of a settlement out of court if BlackBerry are successful that is.