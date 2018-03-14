Alcatel’s new smartphone range will cement place as number three in UK, says director

Alcatel UK and Ireland country director William Paterson (pictured above) says they are number three in the UK by volume

Alcatel aims to consolidate its position as number three in the UK by making strides in the £100-£200 smartphone space with its latest range.

Citing GfK figures Paterson stated that the TCL-owned firm has occupied the number three spot in the UK marketshare for the last 18 months.

With Alcatel’s new range, Paterson is aiming to attack the £100-£200 price range, a segment it entered last year with the A3 XL, which helped take three per cent marketshare in the price point.

Paterson told Mobile News: “I don’t think we can call ourselves a challenger when we’re number three in the UK market.

Dominate

“If you use GfK stats for guidance, then we are really dominant in the sub-£100 market – we have about 35 per cent of that pie in the UK.

“We’re now moving into that £100 to £200 price range. We entered it last year with one product, the A3 XL, which did really well for us, but this range takes that a step on in the 100-200 space. In that segment by the end of Q4 we have two to three per cent share with that one product.

“We’re number three in the UK by volume and we have been for about 18 months. That’s only on the Alcatel brand.

“We need to dominate that sub-£100 part and grow in that £100-£200. We need to establish these products and grow more – that’s our target.” Alcatel has devices ranged with all mobile network operators: Tesco Mobile, Virgin, Carphone Warehouse and Asda to name a few.

Alcatel counts Brightstar and Data Select as distribution partners. Alcatel launched the Alcatel 1, 2 and 3 series at Mobile World Congress. The manufacturer claimed it is the first portfolio to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio in all devices.

The smartphone range includes the Alcatel5, 3, 3X, 3V and 1X. Prices range from €99.99 to €229. UK pricing and release is to be confirmed.

The range includes flagship features such as facial recognition, rear fingerprint sensors and dual camera systems. It also launched two tablets: the 1T 10 (€99.99) and 1T 7 (€69.99), both available at 10.1-inches.

The higher-end 1T 10 has an IPS display weighing 415g. Internal storage stands at 16GB which can be expanded up to 128GB.

The 1T 7 weighs 245g and measures at 1.15mm. It has a 2,580mAh battery boasting seven hours usage time.