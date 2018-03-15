BT appoints chief strategy and transformation officer

Michael Sherman starts in the newly-created role on May 1

BT has appointed Michael Sherman as chief of strategy and transformation officer, a newly-created role.

He will report directly to chief executive officer Gavin Patterson from May 1 when he joins the telecoms giant.

Sherman will join from management consulting and business strategy firm Boston Consulting Group, where he spent the last 11 years leading its technology, media and telecommunications practice in the United States.

He is the latest addition to the BT exectuive team as Patterson looks to drive the firm forwards.

Former Ofwat chief executive Cathryn Ross joined as BT director of regulatory affairs in January and Sabine Chalmers, former Anheuser-Busch InBev executive, joins as general counsel in April.

Bas Burger became the CEO of global services in June last year and EE CEO Marc Allera was appointed to lead a newly created consumer business after BT acquired EE in 2016.

BT Group chief executive Gavin Patterson said: “I’m delighted Mike has decided to join BT and become part of my executive team. He will be a fantastic addition who will help us to take our strategy, strategic planning and transformation plans to the next level.”

Sherman (pictured) added: “BT is in a great position. It’s a world class provider of digital services to multinationals and the UK’s leading provider of broadband and mobile. I’m excited to be able to help drive forward the strategy that Gavin and his team are building and bring further insight and focus.”