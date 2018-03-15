Crystalusion signs UK distribution deal with Genuine Solutions

The deal sees Genuine distributing all Crystalusion products

Crytsalusion has a signed a UK distribution agreement with Genuine Solutions which will see it offer a range of device protection solutions to channel partners and customers.

Products being supplied by the Surbiton-based distributor include the Crystalusion Liquid Glass Protection, Liquid Glass Protection Twin Pack and Crystalusion PLUS.

Crystalusion and Genuine Solutions are Mobile News Awards winners, bagging the ‘innovative product’ and ‘accessories distributor’ (under 100 employees) awards respectively, last year.

Genuine Solutions director of purchasing Bav Majithia (pictured) said: “It’s been a very productive start to 2017 for us with adding new partners into the portfolio.

“We’re responding to our customers’ requests and providing more new partners focusing on the specialist niche brands or best in class innovation capabilities. We’re delighted to welcome Crystalusion and look forward to launching lots more innovation together.”

