Tech Data and Vodafone bag doubles at the Mobile News Awards

Tech Data Mobility Solutions and Vodafone were the big winners at last night’s Mobile News Awards held at The Hilton on Park Lane last night (March 15).

Tech Data picked up two awards (Mobile Device Distributor and Innovative Service) while Vodafone landed two gongs for its V By Vodafone IoT in the IoT Application and Innovative Product categories.

Samsung landed the best Premium Manufacturer trophy while HMD Global picked up the prize for Challenger Manufacturer with its relaunch of the Nokia brand.

The Customer Service award went to dealer Vivid, Unipart Logistics claimed Service and Repair, Intelliboxes Group took Recycling Provider, while Honor and Huawei held up the trophies for the Honor Band 3 (Best Wearable) and the Mate 10 Pro (Best Smartphone).

Mobile Phones Direct again landed the Online Retailer Award while the two B2B Dealer trophies went to Aerial Business Communications (Over 50 employees) and The One Point (Under 50 Employees). Accessory Distribution honours went to Genuine Solutions (under 10 employees and Exertis (over 100 Employees) while Tech 21 was voted winner of the Accessory Manufacturer category.

On the MVNO front Sky Mobile was a clear winner. Blue Chip Marketing’s O2 The Source app got the prize for Unified Comms Application. The three network awards went to O2 (Retail), Three (Customer Service) and EE (Network Performance).

The awards were judged by a team of 14 independent industry experts and presented at a black-tie gala dinner dance at The Hilton on Park Lane attended by nearly 700 people.