O2 adds add two new faces to the executive team

Former Uber regional general manager Jo Bertram and O2 director of customer service Gareth Turpin will report to O2 CEO Mark Evans as the network looks to “innovate”

O2 will be welcoming two new members to their executive committee from April after employing Jo Bertram (above) as chief digital and strategy officer and Gareth Turpin (below) as sales director.

Bertram will be joining from Uber where she held the position of regional general manager and has in the past worked for Accenture and McKinsey. Her appointment with Telefónica follows on from her previous experience of tech, strategy and innovative business models.

Ahead of her appointment Bertram said: “I am thrilled to be joining Telefónica UK at this exciting time of unprecedented change, where new technologies have the ability to shape the industry, and where digital will be critical to future success. O2 has a long heritage in putting the customer first and I am honoured to be joining such an impressive, passionate and collaborative team.”

Joining Bertram on the executive team will be Turpin who has been at O2 since 2001 where he has led consumer sales, supply chain functions and most recently the director of customer service.

Turpin said this on his new role: “I am delighted to be accepting the role of Sales Director for Telefónica UK, having spent nearly two decades with the company. The opportunity will allow me to bring together all the experience amassed in my various roles with my passion to make every day better for our customers.

“As well as helping to grow our consumer base, I am excited by the prospect of helping our business customers unlock significant gains in productivity, performance and profitability using the power of mobile.”

Next Level

The two appointments follow the loss of Ben Dowd and David Plumb and the announcement from O2 CEO Mark Evans expressed a desire to “redefine” consumer experience with mobile.

Commenting on the appointment, Evans added: “I am excited to be able to announce that Jo Bertram will be joining the team and bringing with her a wealth of innovative and customer-centric experience.

“Alongside her, Gareth Turpin will assume the role of Sales Director following a long and successful tenure in the business. Both appointments will strengthen the team as a whole, bringing new perspectives from inside and out.

“I am confident that our 50:50 gender split Executive Committee has the talent and capability to take Telefónica UK to the next level.”