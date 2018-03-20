EE making strides towards covering not-spots as progress continues

The operator has upgraded 4000 sites to 4G and built 105

EE has filled more than 12,000 square kilometres of not-spots in the UK over the last 12 months as it continues building new sites.

The UK’s largest network has upgraded more than 4,000 existing sites to 4G and have built 105 brand new sites in the past six months, bringing service to some of the most remote parts of the country in the process.

Emergency services have benefited from the new sites built by EE as more than 200 emergency 999 calls have come from people that might not have been helped before, allowing for better communication with more desolate parts of the UK.

In particular there has been an increase in 4G sites in Scotland as areas including Glencoe, the Highlands, Cairn Gorm mountain and the Isle of Sky have been covered. By the end of 2017 Scotland has over 75 per cent 4G coverage.

With plans to have 95 per cent of the UK using 4G by 2020, EE are making strides towards meeting ambitious targets as they are currently building 350 new sites to continue covering not-spots.

EE CEO Marc Allera said: “ Our customers need a 4G connection wherever they go. We’ve added an enormous amount of coverage in the last year, upgrading existing sites and building completely new ones to keep our customers connected in more places than ever before. Mobile coverage is critical to consumers and businesses and can provide a lifeline for those in need of support from emergency services- that’s why we keep focusing on filling in more mobile not-spots across Britain.”