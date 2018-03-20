HTC unveils Desire 12 and 12+ smartphones

Pricing and release date currently unavailable

HTC has unveiled the Desire 12 and 12+ mid-range smartphones with both models featuring 18:9 edge to edge HD+ LCD screens and glass covered design.

Customers will be able to choose from three different colours, the pair are available in black, gold and silver. Vodafone and Three have so far confirmed to Mobile News that there are currently no plans to stock the phones. EE and O2 are yet to confirm.

The smartphones will use the HTC Sense Android skin overlay. This feature allows the devices to work in conjunction with the calendar, setting smart alarms and reminding the user about battery saving mode.

HTC Desire 12+

The Desire 12+ comes equipped with dual cameras, allowing users to utilise the bokeh effect when taking photos. The front camera comes with 13MP, with the rear one working with 8MP and has full HD 1080p video recording.

The Desire 12+ comes with a 6-inch screen, an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor and 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. It will run Android 8.0 with HTC Sense and the device will operate with a battery capacity of 2,965mAh.

HTC Desire 12

In comparison, the Desire 12 comes with a 5.5-inch screen operating with a MediaTek MT6739 quad core 64-bit processor and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal memory. Depending on the region, a 3GB of RAM with 32GB is also available.

In terms of photography, the Desire 12 will have a 13MP front camera, the same as the 12+ and 5MP rear with HD 720p video reporting. Users will have the ability to take advantage of the phase detection autofocus which will improve the experience of taking photos on the go. The battery will provide a capacity of 2730mAh.