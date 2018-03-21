STK announces acquisition of Wileyfox

Wileyfox smartphone will be sold in the UK, Europe and France

STK has announced it has acquired fellow British smartphone manufacturer Wileyfox for the UK and will continue operations immediately.

Mobile News reported last week both firms were entering a joint venture, where STK will continue Wileyfox device sales and after sales support. In a statement STK confirmed it will do so and continue the production of Wileyfox devices and save jobs in the UK, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg and France.

After entering administration in February, Wileyfox have agreed a partnership with STK that ensures production of smartphones will continue. The deal sees STK recommencing after-sales and warranty support for existing customers and services have begun across the UK, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and France already.

London-based STK will work alongside Wileyfox to continuing selling the Swift 2, Swift 2 Plus and the Swift 2 X smartphones. There are plans in place for STK to release an Android 8.1 update within the next four weeks. STK will take on and manage any new orders as they set out to keep the Wileyfox brand alive.

STK CEO Jay Pau said: “Today’s mobile industry is highly saturated, and consolidation is essential to reinvigorate growth and balance. By bringing the Wileyfox brand under the STK umbrella, we are able to significantly improve supply chain for both brands, add new sales channels and offer a broader portfolio of affordable and mid-tier smartphones to the consumer.”

STK global commercial director Henri Salameh added: “It’s a positive day for STK, the industry, UK and Wileyfox consumers. This is the perfect marriage where two UK brands come together to offer smartphone consumers ‘the best of British’.

With future plans to announce new Wileyfox smartphones, Salameh also added: “In addition to STK’s 2018 roadmap, we’re already working on a new line-up for Wileyfox that we plan to release in H2 in 2018.”