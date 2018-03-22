O2 refreshes roaming territories and launches new flexible tariffs

New roaming territories include the USA, Australia and New Zealand

O2 has announced a new set of pay monthly ‘Refresh’ contracts while adding more countries to its roaming list.

The operator added 27 more non-EU countries taking the total to 75, they are: Argentina, Australia, Botswana, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Greenland, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Honduras, Madagascar, Mexico, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela and Yemen.

Roaming charges were abolished by the European Commission on June 15 allowing citizens in EU states to use their mobile tariffs abroad.

The pay monthly O2 Refresh tariffs range between 1GB (£16 per month) and 50GB (£36) of data, and enables customers to change their tariff every month, which in turn increases or decreases monthly cost. Contracts on theses tariffs will be able to roam in all 75 O2 Europe Zone territories.

O2 chief marketing officer Nina Bibby said: “Last year we put O2 customers back in control of their data with the introduction of revolutionary flexible tariffs. Now we’re taking this new, flexible approach even further by giving customers more choice to move their airtime bills up and down each month on our entire range of O2 Refresh smartphones and tablets.

“Not only do we offer customers more flexibility and control, but we are also introducing more places to roam than any other major operator, with 75 destinations at no extra cost.”