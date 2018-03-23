Samsung announces new smartphone for the emergency services network

Samsung to debut smartphone for emergency services

Samsung has revealed its new smartphone that will be deployed to front line emergency services staff, as announced at the Emergency Services Network (ESN).

The unnamed smartphone was on show at British APCO, an event for public safety technology has been developed through extensive R&D and will be fully optimised for the emergency environment. The device will support emergency services functionality and critical voice services.

With plans to phase out the current ESN service Airwave for the more cost effective “Public Safety LTE” 4G, this will allow for users to utilise the live video broadcasting and for quicker access to records and intelligence. The unnamed device will feature “push to talk”, allowing users to communicate instantly across emergency services talk groups.

Featuring a damage resistant Gorilla Glass 4 screen, the ruggedised 4G smartphone also features IP68 water and dust-resistance.

With no current date for release announced, the ESN which includes the police force, fire service and ambulance teams will provide users with secure and resilient voice communication and broadband data services.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Samsung UK & Ireland head of public safety Nick Ross said : “Emergency services staff on the front line require devices that are tough and reliable with seamless connectivity. Through rigorous testing specific to the needs of critical communications, we have developed a device that delivers on all of these points.”

Mobile News has contacted Samsung for further information.