Nokia 7 plus to launch with free Google Home Mini

The new Nokia 7 plus will come with Google Home Mini for people buying in the first month of release (May 2)

Nokia manufacturer HMD Global has announced the Nokia 7 plus will launch in the UK with a free Google Home Mini.

The offer will be live for the first month of the Nokia 7 plus being on sale, with the smartphone available from May 2 for £349.

With Nokia devices currently on sale at EE, O2, Vodafone and all other major retailers it’s unconfirmed where the 7 plus will be retailing at this moment.

Google Home offers users the opportunity through voice recognition to access media, manage particular tasks and even plan their day. The smartphone which is powered by Android One, will include the feature of Google Assistant which will be working with the Google Home Mini. As part of Android One, regular security updates will be released even before other tier one manufacturer Android devices.

Other features of the Nokia 7 plus includes: IPS LCD capactive touchscreen with an 18:9 display, 64GB of storage with 4GB RAM, a front camera with 16MP and a rear one that is 12MP.

Speaking at the announcement, HMD Global general manager of UK and Ireland Sarah Edge said: “Smart home technology has been one of the hottest trends over the past year. With Google Assistant built into Android Oreo, the Nokia 7 plus is the perfect companion to control your smart home devices.”