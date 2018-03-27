Apple unveils 9.7-inch iPad

The new tablet can be used with the Apple Pencil will start at £319 and comes in white, grey or gold

Apple has unveiled a new 9.7 inch iPad at its Apple+Education event in Chicago.

The latest iteration of the tablet is the first of the regular iPads to work with Apple Pencil allowing the user to draw, write hand written notes and mark out screenshots.

Underneath the Retina display the new tablet runs on an A10 Fusion chip powering iOS 11 on a battery that can last up top 10 hours and will be available in O2, EE and Vodafone.

Apple vice president of product marketing Greg Joswiak said: “iPad is our vision for the future of computing and hundreds of millions of people around the world use it every day at work, in school and for play.

“Our most popular and affordable iPad now includes support for Apple Pencil, bringing the advanced capabilities of one of our most creative tools to even more users. This iPad also has the power of the A10 Fusion chip, combined with the big, beautiful Retina display, advanced cameras and sensors that enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices.”