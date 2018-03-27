Huawei unveils the P20 range in Paris

The Chinese manufacturer announced the P20 and P20 Pro handsets at the Grand Palais in Paris

Huawei have taken the wraps off its latest ‘P’ range, showing off the P20 and P20 Pro at the event in Paris.

Both devices will be available in pink, black, blue and a gradient from purple to green called Twilight. On prepaid the P20 will cost £599 and the P20 Pro £799.

All major operators have confirmed stocking of the range, as well as Carphone Warehouse and Fonehouse. Pre-orders before release day (April 6) will qualify for a free pair of Bose QC35 ii wireless headphones that retail for £329.95.

P20 has a 5.8 inch screen and the P20 Pro boasts a 6.1 inch screen with both handsets boasting a ‘FullView’ display. Under the screen the P20 series used a Kirin 970 chip and runs Android 8.1 powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

The P20 Pro features the world’s first Leica triple camera set up that boasts a 40MP RGB sensor, 20MP monochrome shooter and an 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens on the rear of the device and is also capable of 5x Hybrid zoom.

A dual camera set up greets P20 users compiled of a 12MP lens and a 20MP monochrome lens aimed to improve images in low light. Both devices feature a 24MP front camera and 960fps super slow motion and ‘Ultra Snapshot’ mode that can capture an image in 0.3 seconds by pressing the volume down button, even when the screen is off.

Presenting at the launch, Huawei consumer business group CEO Richard Yu (right) said: “We look for inspiration from artists to continuously evolve our approach to design and innovation.

“The Huawei P20 Series builds on the legacy of our collaboration with Leica. With a breakthrough triple camera on the Huawei P20 Pro, an advanced dual camera on the Huawei P20, and powerful artificial intelligence on both, today’s most vibrant consumers can capture and share the brilliance of the world around them.”

Porsche

Huawei also announced that it has partnered with Porsche Design to bring the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS with a dual fingerprint design, one of which is in the screen and Leica 40MP triple camera.

A six inch, curved 2K OLED display greets the user in the eight-edged curved glass body and is available globally in black.

Other features include water resistance, 256GB of internal storage, a DOLBY ATOMS speaker system and wireless charging with consumers able to pick the device up from ‘premium retailers’ from April.