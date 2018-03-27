Savin Communications to increase customer base and targets £5m turnover following Vodafone partner status

Dealer will shift focus to cloud and device management as it continues recruitment drive

Savin Communications is set to increase its customer base by 30 per cent and turnover to £5 million following its accreditation of total partner status from Vodafone.

The Vodafone dealer, which turned over £3 million last year, will be shifting its focus to a cloud and device management offering, utilising Vodafone OneNet in the process.

Savin has a customer-base of 300 businesses – which is projected to grow to 400 in 12 months – and is also in the midst of a recruitment drive that will see the employee head count double to 50.

The comms provider is also investing £500,000 in a 2,500-square-metre office in Brentford, west London.

To achieve the accreditation, Savin Communications has been on a “business drive”, adding 1,200 new connections in the last three quarters, equating to £1.2 million in billing for Vodafone, bringing the total up to 5,000 and experiencing a churn rate of less than one per cent over the last quarter.

Speaking to Mobile News Savin Communications managing director Sahil Zada said: “The whole strategy now is to get away from mobile and go into unified communications.

“Once we have completed our employment drive we will be looking into selling cloud and mobile device management services in a package and sell IP telephony to 30 per cent of our customer base.

Opportunity

“We see a massive opportunity for our customers as a lot of them are still on ISDN systems and I think it’s time our customers start moving to IP where there is a lot more functionality, a faster recovery, makes them more mobile because all their system requires is an internet connection.”

The communications provider has also launched its latest service to market, Savin Corporate Travel Management (CTM).

CTM provides partners with a concierge service which will book flights, hotels or accommodation and provide employees a number to call in an emergency when they are away on business.

Sahil added: “This sort of service is something our customers have been asking for a long time.

“Savin Communications predominately deals with the financial companies in the city and our main work is done by roaming customers; people who travel around the world.

“So it makes perfect sense for us to go into corporate travel management because we already do all the travel bolt-ons when they travel so it’s just about providing more under one roof for them.”