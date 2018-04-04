OnePlus CEO reveals specs of OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 will allow users to hide on screen notch but no release date or price as of yet for new smartphone

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced via the company’s forums some new features for the upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone.

Taking on advice from disgruntled customers about the notch display, Lau revealed that users will have the option of blacking out the side of the screen around the notches so that it is hidden. Huawei has recently given users a similar option upon launching the P20.

The ability to disable the notch will be available shortly after release through software updates that will give customers the choice of keeping the notch or hiding it.

The OnePlus 6 will make use of Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845 as revealed by Lau. With the enhanced processor powering the smartphone the overall speed of the mobile will be quicker and will utilise a better battery that will last longer. The same processor is currently featured in the Samsung S9 and S9 plus models and is expected to be integrated into upcoming Android phones.

As for memory the device will come with 256GB of storage with 8GB of RAM but will not have a slot available for expandable storage.

Currently there is no release date announced and the price of the smartphone has yet to be revealed. OnePlus have recently stated that the OnePlus 5T won’t be on sale for much longer and has been out of stock in the US for the last couple of months.