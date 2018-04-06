Exertis expands innovations team with new role hire

Jacobs spent 18 years at Tech Data

Exertis has today (April 6) announced the appointment of Paul Jacobs to the newly created position director of business development and innovation.

He reports directly to business development director Simon Woodman and is tasked with bringing in new and emerging technologies to market that can create value added solutions for resellers.

Jacobs previously spent 18 years with distribution rival Tech Data in a variety of roles, departing in January as business unit director, where he was responsible for consumer electronics, accessories and new technologies.

Commenting on his role Jacobs (pictured) said: “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage next generation technologies and help bring them commercially to market. Exertis has a reputation for being entrepreneurial and first to market in key areas, evidenced by their leadership in the smart tech arena and its drive to promote business VR applications. Scaling those and bringing more, new opportunities for resellers is a challenge that I am looking forward to.”

Woodman added: “Paul’s remit is to help monetise those opportunities, working with ISVs, content providers and other parties to bring these to fruition by creating solutions that drive increased productivity for business and additional profitability for our partners.”