Huawei appoints Anson Zhang as UK MD as Jie steps down

Zhang has been with the third largest manufacturer since 2009

Huawei has today (April 6) announced the appointment of Anson Zhang as managing director of the UK Consumer business group, as James Jie (pictured) steps down.

He joins from his position as consumer division MD in the Czech Republic where he served since January 2017.

Zhang joined the third largest manufacturer in 2009 as director of the consumer business group in Finland before taking charge in the same position in Poland for four years since 2011.

Huawei adopts a position rotational strategy that goes up to the CEO role currently occupied by Ken Hu.

Mobile News has reached out for further information on Jie’s departure from the UK hot seat.

Commenting on his role Zhang said: “Huawei is growing from strength to strength across Europe and beyond, but we’re only just getting started. I’m delighted to be joining the UK division at such an exciting time in the company’s growth. With the upcoming launch of the P20, I look forward to introducing consumers across the country to a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo.”