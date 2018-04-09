Apple unveils red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Prices range from $699 to $949 for the range

Apple has today (April 9) taken the wraps off the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus red edition.

The iPhone 8 will retail for $699 for 64GB storage and $849 for 256GB storage, while the 8 Plus will cost $799 and $949 for both memory options respectively.

An official UK price is yet to be confirmed. It will be available in Apple stores from April 13 and online from tomorrow (April 10).

Vodafone has confirmed ranging of the new iPhone iteration, monthly prices start from £55 per month (£19 upfront) with 16GB data to £69 per month with 32GB data, for the range. EE has confirmed ranging, it will be in stores from April 14.

Mobile News has enquired for stock with all major operators and retailers.

Other territories include: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the US

A portion of proceeds from ‘PRODUCT)RED’ devices and accessories will go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.

Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organisation’s largest corporate donor. (RED) was founded in 2006 U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Striver.

(RED) CEO Deborah Dugan said: “The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies”.