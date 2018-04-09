Elite Group promotes Rob Sims to board

He was CEO of Nexus Telecommunications before joining Elite as part of the acquisition

Elite Group has announced Rob Sims will join its board as director of strategy and business transformation.

He was previously chief executive of Nexus Telecommunications which Elite acquired for an undisclosed fee in June, inflating turnover over £50 million. Sims began his new role on April 1 while previously he was a director for Elite Group.

During his time at Nexus between 2015 and 2017, the Leeds based dealer saw profits rise from £1.69m to £1.94m, according to figures from Companies House. Sims spent almost five years with Daisy Group serving as sales and marketing director at Daisy Communications (2005 – 2007), and MD of Daisy Wholesale (2008 – 20011).

Speaking to Mobile News, Sims (pictured) said: This new role is taking up a wider breadth and a confirmation of my long term commitment to Elite. I want ensure the company continues to grow. While growing organically, we’re also actively engaged and will continue to be in a acquisitive perspective.

“I am tremendously enthused in my new role and genuinely believe what Matt Newing (founder) is trying to achieve with Elite. Its refreshing to be a part of a large organisation thats looking to the future to ensure continuity for staff and customers .