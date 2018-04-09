O2 are giving away £100 flight voucher to Huawei P20 and P20 Pro customers

Exclusive £100 flight voucher available for O2 customers purchasing Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

O2 are giving customers a £100 flight voucher as part of an exclusive deal when purchased with the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones.

As part of the exclusive offer with the phones, customers will be able to use the voucher on more than 300 airlines to over 70 different countries. The offer is currently available and will run up until May 9.

The P20 Pro and P20 are both available in black from O2, with prices starting at £36 per month for the P20 Pro with an upfront payment of £129.99 and 1GB of data. At a slightly cheaper cost the P20 is £30 per month, with the same up front cost and data allowance.

Alternatively both smartphones can be purchased at a cheaper up front cost of £39.99 but a slightly increased monthly deal of £40 for the P20 Pro and £34 for the P20.

The P20 Pro features the latest generation Leica triple camera which comes with 40MP and will boast a 6.1 inch screen. As for the P20, this will feature a dual camera and 5.8 inch screen, with both devices coming with ‘FullView’ displays.