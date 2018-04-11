Arrow Communications on track to hit £34m in revenue after Reeves Lund buy

Reeves Lund marks Arrow’s eleventh acquisition in eight years

Arrow Communications is on track to hit £34 million in revenue by year’s end through a double tier strategy of acquisitions and organic growth.

The Surrey-headquartered wholesaler recently announced (March 22) the acquisition of fixed line specialists Reeves Lund for an undisclosed fee, strengthening its London presence and adding £1.6 million to projected revenue.

While 2017’s figure is £28.2 million, which is up from £23.8 million year-on-year. Reeves Lund marked Arrow’s fourth acquisition in 12 months with a fifth to be completed this year.

In total the firm has made 11 acquisitions in eight years. Two members of staff have been added as total staff stands at 180, former directors Patrick Lund and Peter Harper-Hill will be leaving the business.

Staff count was 120 in the past 12 months with the rise in numbers due to past acquisitions and organic growth. The firm has seven offices across the UK having merged three London offices into one – opening a new 3,500 square feet space in Waterloo, London.

Last year the O2 and Vodafone partner acquired Worksmart Technologies and Pulse Business Energy, with the latter it entered the energy market. Arrow also partners with Gamma and Mitel.

Grow strongly

Speaking to Mobile News, Arrow Communications CEO Chris Russell (pictured) said: “We’re very happy with the acquisition, its a part of our strategy and fits the profile nicely of what we’re trying to do. We will get another acquisition done shortly.

“As we stand we’re a well rounded organisation strong in mobile, hosted telephony, energy and systems. In 2010, 85 per cent of our revenue was mobile, this year it will be somewhere between 30 and 33 per cent as we completely diversified our portfolio and continue to grow strongly.”