Avenir Telecom looks to start strong with Energizer debut

The Hard Case H240S will retail for £99.99 through Buy IT Direct

Avenir Telecom is aiming to ship 50,000 units of the Energizer Hard Case H240S as the rugged devices debuts in the UK.

This is part of wider plans to ship half a million Energizer devices, making £20m in sales from the Energizer phone range over the next three years.

The rugged handset was launched by Marseille-based Avenir Telecom and is powered by renowned battery producer Energizer. The device was available from April 4, and will initially be available with online retailer Buy IT Direct and retail at £99.99.

Since 2010 Avenir Telecom has been a licensing partner with Energizer and has produced and distributed mobile phones and accessories for 40 countries across the world. Managing the Energizer brand in the UK by providing sales, marketing, logistics and commercial support to mobile technology companies is Our Perspective.

The Hard Case H240S will run on Android and come with pre-installed apps along with an IP68 rating that will ensure the phone is both water and dust resistant. Renowned for manufacturing batteries and portable lights, the Energizer branded mobile will operate with a 2,000mAh battery and this can provide up to 10 days of standby time.

Eurostar Global was appointed as exclusive the distribution partner for Energizer mobile phones as a result of appointing Our Perspective to manage the brand in the UK and Ireland. Commenting ahead of the launch Eurostar Global head of commercial and vendor management Steve Hankey said: “The Hard Case H240S is a first for Energizer and a first for Eurostar. It is the solution to a real corporate need which hasn’t been addressed until now.”